Vernon Fire Rescue

Truck fire spreading to grass doused by Vernon firefighters

Crews quick to extinguish Commonage Road blaze Friday morning

Crews were quick to contain a truck fire that spread to nearby grass Friday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to a vehicle fire on Commonage Road near Bailey Road at approximately 10:15 a.m. Feb. 24.

“Upon arrival, crews confirmed one vehicle was on fire, located just off the roadway, and the fire was starting to spread to nearby grass,” said Christy Poirier, Vernon communications manager. “The fire was quickly extinguished and kept from impacting a power pole that was close to the scene.”

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded with an engine and the wildland truck, while RCMP and BC Wildfire Service were also on scene.

