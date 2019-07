The incident occurred on Highway 97 near Bailey Road

The incident occurred on Highway 97 near Bailey Road at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Photo: Vernon Fire Rescue

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a truck caught on fire early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred on Highway 97 near Bailey Road at approximately 4:30 a.m.

There were no injuries related to the truck fire according to a release from Cpt. Doug Imrich.

The fire department say arson was not the cause of the fire.

No further information on the incident is currently available.

Brendan Shykora