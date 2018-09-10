Alistair Waters photo

Truck hits pole in Kelowna school zone

RCMP believe a medical condition affected the driver

A woman driving past Dorothea Walker Elementary fell into what police on scene suspect the woman has a medical condition that impaired her driving.

A resident of Gordon Drive, Cyndy Nykyha witnessed the crash and ran to help the woman, she says she saw the silver pick up truck drive up over the curb of the sidewalk and hit the pole. She said the truck did not appear to slow down once it came over the curb.

RELATED: RCMP chase down alleged arsonist

Nykyha called to her daughter, Heather to call 911 while she tried to help the woman who appeared to have hit her head on the steering wheel and was bleeding. The woman was incoherent as they waiting for emergency services to arrive.

Heather saw a group of youth walking along the sidewalk near where the truck came over the sidewalk, but no one was hurt. She sends her children to the Elementary school and worries about how fast cars regularly speed through the school zone.

RELATED: Peachland RCMP recognize long-term volunteer

Greg Park, a resident on Gordon Drive has lived there for 45 years and says that he has seen more accidents and close calls along the stretch of road than in previous years. Park recalls an accident similar last year where a car struck a pole a few steps away from the accident.

The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. wildfire prevention fund begins taking applications

Just Posted

Number of official civic election candidates in Kelowna still low

Election officials bracing for a larger number of nomination filings this week

Truck hits pole in Kelowna school zone

RCMP believe a medical condition affected the driver

Money stolen for Kelowna Tim Hortons found

Two suspects fled the scene with drawers of money

Break-in suspect arrested from ceiling of local business

In West Kelowna RCMP apprehended the suspect on Louie Drive

Former Kelowna city councillor looking to make a return

Graeme James says he was prompted to run because of concerns with downtown

Pups parade around park to end animal cruelty

The Vernon and Kelowna BC SPCA hope to raise more than $25,000 from Paws for a Cause

B.C. wildfire prevention fund begins taking applications

Forest fuel program no longer requires local cost-sharing

Could #MeToo lead to equal pay for actresses?

Selma Hyack says these once-taboo topics are the talk of the town, leading to change both on- and off-screen

BC Children’s warns of glamorizing self-harm on World Suicide Prevention Day

Psychiatrist warns against over-stressing kids going back to school

Court martial underway for retired CAF member accused of sex crimes in Victoria

Seven charges against Colin McGregor include committing, recording sexual assault

Voter registration push begins for B.C. referendum

Province-wide notification coming for mail-in vote

B.C. locations listed among top beer cities in Canada

Expedia.ca reveals their list of the Best Beer Town in Canada

Help sought for kitten struck by vehicle in the Shuswap

SPCA seeks donations for procedure to repair serious injuries

Video: Two plays, one show, to be held in mysterious Kelowna locations this fall

New Vintage Theatre’s fall Starry Nights theatre has begun

Most Read