Truck hits pole in Kelowna school zone

A woman driving past Dorothea Walker Elementary fell into what police on scene suspect the woman has a medical condition that impaired her driving.

A resident of Gordon Drive, Cyndy Nykyha witnessed the crash and ran to help the woman, she says she saw the silver pick up truck drive up over the curb of the sidewalk and hit the pole. She said the truck did not appear to slow down once it came over the curb.

Nykyha called to her daughter, Heather to call 911 while she tried to help the woman who appeared to have hit her head on the steering wheel and was bleeding. The woman was incoherent as they waiting for emergency services to arrive.

Heather saw a group of youth walking along the sidewalk near where the truck came over the sidewalk, but no one was hurt. She sends her children to the Elementary school and worries about how fast cars regularly speed through the school zone.

Greg Park, a resident on Gordon Drive has lived there for 45 years and says that he has seen more accidents and close calls along the stretch of road than in previous years. Park recalls an accident similar last year where a car struck a pole a few steps away from the accident.

The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

