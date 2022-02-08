Truck on fire at A&W drive-thru in Kelowna

Vehicle fire at drive-thru in Kelowna. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News) Vehicle fire at drive-thru in Kelowna. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News) Vehicle fire at drive-thru in Kelowna. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)

A driver attempting to order breakfast at an A&W drive-thru got more than they bargained for, Tuesday morning.

Their vehicle caught fire in the drive-thru on Gordon Drive about 9:20 a.m.

The driver was able to escape the vehicle unharmed, while the staff from the fast-food chain jumped into action and doused the flames with an extinguisher.

Fire crews were quick to the scene to help put out the rest of the blaze that is believed to be electrical in nature.

There was no damage to the A&W building.

The vehicle will have to be towed from the drive-thru.

