Truck fire knocked down on Highway 97

The blaze has been knocked down by fire crews

UPDATE: 4:25 p.m.

The blaze has been knocked down but fire crews are still on scene.

The driver of the vehicle said his back seat caught fire while he was driving.

Traffic in the area is still slow as RCMP are investigating.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

#Kelowna fire crews are putting out a truck which caught fire on Hwy. 97 in front of Hyundai. Traffic is down to one land south bound on highway 97. Expect delays. More to come @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/Di5IiXR35H — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) July 15, 2019

_________

ORIGINAL STORY:

A tow truck is on fire on Highway 97 coming into Kelowna in front of Kelowna Hyundai.

Traffic is backed up going south on Highway 97.

Fire crews are currently working to put out the blaze.

More to come.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.