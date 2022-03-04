Truck rolls into ditch on Bulman Road

Emergency crews are responding single-vehicle rollover at Bulman Road.
The crash happened just before 4 p.m., Friday.
The vehicle reportedly left the road and went into a ditch.
At least one occupant suffered a head injury in the incident.
The road is open and debris has been cleared from the area. The vehicle will have to be towed from the scene.
