Truck smashes into house on Glenpark Drive

The car is now being towed and removed from the building

A woman is alright after smashing her vehicle through a fence into the side of a house wall on Glenpark Drive in Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP are investigating the cause of the accident.

A witness says the car that struck the house is from across the street and looks like it could have been leaving the garage at a very quick speed.

RCMP say it was an accident and don’t believe alcohol to be a factor.