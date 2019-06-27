Truck smashes into house on Glenpark Drive

The car is now being towed and removed from the building

A woman is alright after smashing her vehicle through a fence into the side of a house wall on Glenpark Drive in Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP are investigating the cause of the accident.

A witness says the car that struck the house is from across the street and looks like it could have been leaving the garage at a very quick speed.

RCMP say it was an accident and don’t believe alcohol to be a factor.

Central Okanagan Foundation announces new executive director
Man steals $20,000 in tools from South Okanagan business

