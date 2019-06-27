Truck smashes into house on Glenpark Drive

A woman is alright after smashing her vehicle through a fence into the side of a house wall on Glenpark Drive in Kelowna.
Kelowna RCMP are investigating the cause of the accident.
A witness says the car that struck the house is from across the street and looks like it could have been leaving the garage at a very quick speed.
RCMP say it was an accident and don’t believe alcohol to be a factor.
The truck is being removed from the building on Glen Park Drive, police say it was an accident and alcohol isn’t believed to be a factor. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/6l75i83Dch
