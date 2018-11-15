Truck smashes into multiple parked vehicles in Kelowna

At least four vehicles are severely damaged after witnesses say a white truck rammed into a parked van.

Police and tow trucks remained on scene about 8 p.m., Thursday at the corner of Burtch Road and Springfield Road, clearing debris.

According to those on scene a white truck appeared to drive into the back of a white van that was parked on the side of the northbound lanes of Burtch Road.

The impact of the crash sent the van into another white van parked at least three feet in front, which then hit a small car, which hit another van.

“The truck was travelling a quite a speed,” said one man on scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Witnesses claim the driver’s head smashed into the windshield of the truck, it’s unclear if the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

More to come.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
