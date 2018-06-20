Truck smashes into tree in West Kelowna

The truck was reported to be driving erratically before the crash

Police in the Central Okanagan were called to yet another car crash, this week, allegedly caused by erratic driving.

A truck was reported to be travelling down Campbell Road in West Kelowna at a high rate of speed when it left the road and smashed into a tree.

The driver was said to be found slumped over the wheel according to witnesses.

Campbell Road was closed northbound while emergency crews remained on scene.

It’s unclear if the driver sustained any injuries or was ticketed.

Earlier in the day police were on scene of a violent car crash in the Rutland area after a single vehicle smashed into a wall, and the occupants were sent to hospital with serious injuries.

While on Sunday night vehicle travelling in a dangerous manner and at an excessive speed of approximately 150km/hr, crashed into an area of City Park. According to police there was debris and vehicle parts strewn over a 200 ft. debris field.

More to come.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.