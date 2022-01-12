A truck stolen from Armstrong Jan. 5 was found in Lake Country the following day. (Contributed)

Truck stolen from Armstrong found in Lake Country

Ford F-series continue to be an attractive target for thieves

Another truck theft has police warning owners of Fords to take additional safety measures.

A 2006 F-250 grey crew cab was stolen from Armstrong Jan. 5.

Cassidy Marshall said her dad was inside McDonald’s when it was stolen from the parking lot shortly after 6 p.m.

But the truck was found the next day, abandoned in Lake Country at approximately 1:30 p.m.

“No suspects have been identified at this time, however, police are continuing to investigate the theft,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

“Ford F-Series vehicles, older models in particular, have been and continue to be an attractive target for thieves. As a result, we’re asking anyone who owns one of these vehicles to consider taking additional safety measures to safeguard their vehicle, such as installing an electronic engine immobilizer or alarm system, or using a steering wheel lock or other theft deterrent system.”

READ MORE: Stolen sled found on Westside, truck repainted and located in Vernon

READ MORE: Running vehicle stolen in Armstrong, Salmon Arm woman arrested

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPtheft

Previous story
Home destroyed in fire, Salmon Arm RCMP track footprints to unconscious man 2km away
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak on a surgical ward at Kelowna General Hospital

Just Posted

Highway 3 east between Hope and Manning Park has been closed in two spots due to high avalanche danger. (DriveBC)
Highway 3 closed between Hope and Manning Park due to high avalanche risk

Pandosy Waterfront Park is one of several projects the City sought input on through 2021 (City of Kelowna)
Kelowna residents help shape the city through virtual voices

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak on a surgical ward at Kelowna General Hospital

West Kelowna map outlining the Boil Water Notice effected areas (Jordy Cunningham - Kelowna Capital News)
West Kelowna boil water notice rescinded after water main break