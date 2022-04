It may have been mechanical issues that led the truck into the water: RCMP

A truck took an unexpected dip in Skaha Lake off Eastside Road in Penticton on Sunday.

Penticton RCMP report there were no injuries sustained to the lone occupant-driver of the truck.

”There was no criminal activity that could be attributed to the truck going into the water; it is believed that there was some type of mechanical failure that may have led to the truck going off road,” said Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck.

Traffic was slowed but not impacted expect for people looking at the truck in the lake.

