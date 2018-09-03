Truck torched at Mission Hill Winery in suspected arson

RCMP are interested in any home surveillance, business surveillance or dash camera footage of the fire.

Mounties are investigating a suspected arson – and are asking for the public’s help – after a truck was torched at Mission Hill Winery.

Early on Aug. 28 , minutes before 3 a.m., RCMP were dispatched to assist the West Kelowna Fire Department who had responded to a report of vehicle on fire in the parking lot of Mission Hill Winery, located on the 1700 block of Mission Hill Road.

Police arrived on scene to find firefighters battling a fully engulfed white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. A white GMC Savanna cube van, parked near the Silverado pickup truck, also sustained damage due to the fire.

Reports to the Capital News indicate the truck was set ablaze after thieves attempted to steal it off the company lot, but RCMP have not confirmed this, instead calling it an arson.

“RCMP have deemed the fire as suspicious in nature, and therefore are investigating the blaze as a suspected arson,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

He says police investigators have reviewed video surveillance captured by camera’s in the vicinity.

“The contents of that video footage remain a part of the still ongoing police investigation,” adds O’Donaghey.

“RCMP are interested in any other home surveillance, business surveillance or dash camera footage captured in the area around the time of the fire.”

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.