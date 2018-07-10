The wreckage of a fatal crash north of Tisdale, Sask., is seen on Saturday, April, 7, 2018. The RCMP is expected to provide an update today on the status of its investigation into the Humboldt Broncos bus-truck collision earlier this month. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Trucker charged in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

A transport truck driver charged in a crash that killed 16 people with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus has been released on $1,000 bail.

Jaskirat Sidhu, who is 29 and from Calgary, faces several conditions, including that he not drive and that he surrender his passport.

Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury.

He appeared in a Melfort, Sask., court this morning, where the case was put over to Aug. 21.

Scott Thomas, whose son Evan died in the crash, says he felt compelled to go to court.

Thomas says he caught Sidhu’s eye once, but just felt empty.

READ MORE: Paralyzed Humboldt player pulls out all the stops in effort to go home

Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed and 13 players were injured when the junior hockey team’s bus and a transport truck driven by Sidhu crashed at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6.

The hockey team was headed to a playoff game.

Sidhu was not hurt in the crash. He was taken into custody after the crash, but was released the same night.

RCMP have said they will not release any details of the investigation or what they believe happened. The only thing the Mounties have said to this point is that the truck was in the intersection when the collision occurred.

The Canadian Press

