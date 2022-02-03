Trucker convoy GoFundMe paused as it tops $10M raised for anti-vaccine mandate protest

Convoy has left central Ottawa in gridlock over the past five days

Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grill of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The fundraiser for the trucker convoy currently taking over Ottawa has been paused to undergo a review by GoFundMe.

“This fundraiser is currently paused and under review to ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations,” GoFundMe stated. “Our team is working 24/7 and doing all we can to protect both organizers and donors.”

The GoFundMe, which seeks to raise money for the anti-vaccine mandate protest that saw some truckers and their supporters convoy to the nation’s capital, had grown to just over $10 million when it was paused.

The convoy has raised the ire of some Ottawa residents as their police force has advised them to avoid the city centre – where trucks are blocking roads – forcing many to work from home and shutting down some businesses and a vaccine clinic.

The Shepherds of Good Hope shelter raised concerns Sunday (Jan. 30), issuing a public statement condemning the protesters behaviour. The shelter said that the “incessant honking and noise from trucks caused significant anxiety and distress to our staff and shelter residents,” and said that staff members had been harassed by convoy members seeking food.

“One member of our shelter community was assaulted by protesters. A security guard went to his aid and was threatened and called racial slurs.”

Friends, it's been a difficult 24 hours. Staff harassed for meals. A service user and security guard assaulted. Through it all, you have donated and filled our hearts with gratitude. Every cent will support people experiencing homelessness. Thank you. See our statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TYHD8r8aLo — Shepherds of Good Hope (@sghottawa) January 30, 2022

Cornerstone Housing for Women, an emergency women’s shelter, issued a statement with similar concerns.

“Women and staff are scared to go outside of the shelter, especially women of colour, being able to go outside is the only reprieve many women experiencing homelessness have and the cannot even do that.”

The shelter added that many women have been retraumatized and some have even checked themselves into hospital.

These last six days have been extremely stressful for people experiencing homelessness and frontline staff working to support them in the downtown core. Read the full statement on the downtown protest's impact on Cornerstone’s emergency shelter here: https://t.co/MO3M7SWaHO pic.twitter.com/63LsvWkRRr — Cornerstone Housing for Women (@HopeCornerstone) February 2, 2022

For several days, Ottawa police said they were not ticketing the protesters in fear of causing a confrontation.

However, in a Thursday news release, the police said that one convoy participant had their vehicle impounded for 45 days after being charged with driving while prohibited and 30 traffic tickets had been issued the day before.

The cost of policing the convoy has been estimated to cost more than $800,000 per day.

– With files from The Canadian Press

