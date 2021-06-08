Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in recognition of the recent tragedy in London, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in recognition of the recent tragedy in London, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau calls London, Ont., vehicle assault that killed Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’

Four people were killed, a nine-year-old child is expected to survive

The country’s prime minister dubbed the alleged actions of a man to kill a Muslim family in Ontario on Sunday “a terrorist attack.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the comments during a Tuesday (June 8) session in the House of Commons.

“This was a terrorist attack motivated by hatred in the heart of one of our communities,” Trudeau said, expressing horror over the vehicle attack.

London police have not released the names of the victims, but a statement released by the family late Monday identifies them as Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and Afzaal’s 74-year-old mother.

The couple’s nine-year-old son Fayez was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

Det. Supt. Paul Waight said the family was waiting to cross the road at an intersection on a dry, clear day in the city’s northwest end when a black pickup mounted the curb, struck them, then sped off.

Police identified the accused as Nathaniel Veltman. They did not say how they knew he was at the mall or explain the circumstances of the arrest but said that the man targeted the family because they were Muslim.

A fundraiser has been set up for the family.

READ MORE: Police say five pedestrians run down in London, Ont., targeted as Muslims

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Justin TrudeauOntario

Previous story
Dark day: Police say five pedestrians run down in London, Ont., targeted as Muslims

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Your hair and fingernails don’t grow after you die

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

The Westside Daze Canada Day cake will look a little different this year, as cupcakes will be handed out instead. Image: Alistair Waters
Westside Daze goes virtual

Westside Daze will start on July 1 with a drive-thru cupcake celebration

Francesca Farcau, Gia Horniak, Keyanna Celedon-Davies, Gabriela Gagnon, Kaycee McFarlane, Kaydence Celedon-Davies and Victoria Schmidt. (Okanagan Gymnastics/Contributed).
Okanagan gymnastics team sweeps competition at provincial championships

Altogether the athletes won ten first place medals and came in second place overall in B.C.

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities

(Photo: Twitter@SurreyRCMP)
Fireworks mistaken for shots fired on Westside

Large police presence has residents alarmed due to recent standoff

The Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., is shown in this 1930 handout photo. Sixty-six per cent of respondents to an online survey conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies say the church is responsible for tragedies at residential schools, while 34 per sent say the federal government should be blamed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Deschatelets-NDC Archives
Most Canadians say church to blame for residential-school tragedies: poll

66 per cent of respondents to Leger survey say the church is responsible for the tragedies

The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com) The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com)
Medically assisted deaths rising as Canadians grow more comfortable with the idea

7,595 Canadians received medically assisted deaths in 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in recognition of the recent tragedy in London, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls London, Ont., vehicle assault that killed Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’

Four people were killed, a nine-year-old child is expected to survive

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate Carey Price following overtime NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Kings of the North: Habs sweep aside Jets with 3-2 OT triumph

Montreal will meet winner of Vegas-Colorado series in NHL semifinals

In 1906, provincial reports indicated potential mining of lead, silver, copper and gold near what is now the Summerland Rodeo Grounds . Mining began in 1911 funded by investors Frank Osler, R.H. Agur, Cuthbert Fetherstonhaugh and miner Tom Kelly. Yields were small and the mine was abandoned. (Photograph courtesy of Andrew Holder)
Mine remnants can be seen in Summerland

Mining operation near Summerland Rodeo Grounds began in 1906

A motion coming this week asks councillors to consider renaming Trutch Street to Truth Street. Trutch Street is named after Joseph Trutch, now recognized for his racist policies towards Indigenous people. (Google Maps)
Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

Name change recommended due to Joseph Trutch’s racist policies affecting Indigenous people

Letter to the editor about Penticton's friendliness, small town values,
Newcomer to Penticton amazed by kind, friendly residents

Stranger offers new rain ponchos, friendly words during rare spring storm

Most Read