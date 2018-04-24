Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a statement on the incident involving pedestrians being struck by a van in Toronto, in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Trudeau calls van attack ‘horrific and senseless’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls van attack ‘horrific and senseless,’ says no apparent terror link

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his public safety minister are delivering messages of sorrow — but not panic — in the aftermath of a Toronto man’s deadly rampage through city streets in a van.

In an early morning statement, Trudeau said there is no apparent link to terrorism, adding that all Canadians are standing with Toronto as it continues to reel from the attack.

Related: 10 killed, 15 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

“The events that took place yesterday in Toronto were a senseless attack and a horrific tragedy,” Trudeau said, extending condolences to the victims and thanks to the first responders on the scene.

“They handled this extremely difficult situation with professionalism and bravery. They faced danger without a moment of hesitation, and there is no doubt that their courage saved lives and prevented further injuries.”

Related: Officer’s actions ‘one shining moment’ after Toronto van attack

But while Trudeau says the investigation into the incident is still underway, he says there is no evidence to suggest there is a “national security element” to the situation.

“All Canadians are with Toronto today — in our hearts, in our prayers and in our thoughts.”

Meanwhile, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, who happens to be in Toronto for a meeting with other G7 national security ministers, says the attack has led to “a very large homicide investigation,” with city police at the helm and every level of government taking part.

Goodale thanked other countries, especially the United States, for their condolences and offers of help. And he, too, commended the first responders.

Like Trudeau, he reiterated that the investigation “what happened and why” has only just begun, but sees no reason to draw any links to a national security risk or organized attack.

The attack began Monday afternoon when a man allegedly drove a van down a busy stretch of sidewalk on Yonge Street in the city’s north end.

Toronto police have arrested 25-year-old Alek Minassian in the incident.

Minassian is due to appear in court later today.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Officer’s actions ‘one shining moment’ after Toronto van attack

Just Posted

Kelowna mayor says social housing proposal must work

Project located in business-oriented Commerce Avenue

Kelowna council approves rental housing project

Plan for former packinghouse site calls for 148 rental units

Okanagan Lake levels stay steady but snowpack is growing: officials

Whether or not the tributaries and creeks flood depends on how suddenly the snowpack begins to melt,

Kelowna crew knocks down attic fire in Rutland

No one home at the time as Kelowna Fire Department extinguishes small blaze on Cactus Road

Okanagan realtors add voices to anti-speculation tax coalition

This speculation tax is likely to harm the very people the government is trying to protect

Sunshine and above-average temperatures all week

We can expect to enjoy this warm sunshine all week long

NHL’er Duncan Keith in the running for humanitarian award

Former Penticton Panthers player has donated through Keith’s Relief to OSNS

Life on Munson Pond looking pretty bright

Earth Day event in Kelowna showcases work that’s four years in the making

Trudeau calls van attack ‘horrific and senseless’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls van attack ‘horrific and senseless,’ says no apparent terror link

Officer’s actions ‘one shining moment’ after Toronto van attack

Arresting officer’s actions ‘one shining moment’ in the wake of Toronto van attack

Painting of Enderby landmark finds home in Victoria

Royal BC Museum adds, from Grafton Tyler Brown collection, work of Enderby Cliffs

As Osoyoos Indian Band flourishes, so too does Okanagan’s wine tourism

Indigenous practices have driven growth of South Okanagan’s wine history and agricultural influence

Kelowna duo staples of Canadian field hockey

Dani Hennig and Natalie Sourisseau, with 260 combined caps, helps Canada to fifth in Australia

Penticton robbery trial starts days before accused’s murder trial

Narcotics, cash stolen from pharmacy; accused scheduled for murder trial next week in Abbotsford

Most Read