Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to meet with Prime Minister of France Edouard Philippe in Paris, France on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech, then heads to U.K.

Justin Trudeau is hailing both Canada and France as champions of inclusion, environmental protection and sustainable economic growth as the first Canadian prime minister to address the French National Assembly.

Trudeau’s speech also touches on what has become a common theme: battling the rise of nationalism, populism and xenophobia, which have become serious concerns in France and other parts of Europe.

He’s also cheering France’s efforts to pursue gender parity in government, a comment that earned a standing ovation from the women in the assembly, as well as a relative handful of the men.

Related: Justin Trudeau defends peacekeeping mission with French president

On Monday, Canada and France pledged to renew the fight against climate change, hoping to keep momentum on the world stage going after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the Paris climate agreement.

A new France-Canada partnership that includes pushing for a global price on carbon falls in line with the Trudeau government’s priorities for the G7 Summit in Quebec in June.

Officials say the government is also hoping the partnership will convince the French that Canada is serious about fighting climate change — and as a result help with ratification of the new Canada-EU free trade deal.

There have been concerns in France that investor-protection clauses within the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement, or CETA as the deal is known, would lead to weakened environmental rules.

Later today, the prime minister is flying to London to meet with British counterpart Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth.

Related: Trans Mountain ‘will be built,’ Trudeau says after meeting with Horgan, Notley

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rural Oliver evacuation alert expanded to 148 properties
Next story
Heavy snowfall on southern Interior mountain passes

Just Posted

Cycling shooter sentenced in Kelowna

A man who shot someone while on his bike in West Kelowna two years earlier was sentenced

Washout blocks Highway 33

Highway 33 is closed in both directions, from Mission Creek Bridge to Kelowna, because of a washout.

Kelowna council frustrated by Capri Centre plan

Councillors have questions about residential project

Rockets’ trio cited in pre-draft rankings

Kyle Topping, Libor Zabransky and Leif Mattson all named in Central Scouting’s final list.

Health crises inspire media personalities to volunteer

Kelowna’s Phil Johnson and Tamara Joel share emotional stories to support National Volunteer Week

Coquihalla to get a blast of snow

Special weather statement in effect for Southern Interior mountain passes

Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech, then heads to U.K.

Okanagan Fest of Ale craft beer and cider winners in Penticton

18 awards were handed out at the sold out event in Penticton

Rural Oliver evacuation alert expanded to 148 properties

Culvert and dam risk releasing water, debris across Hwy 97, several kilometres down Park Rill Creek

Polson Avengers fight for park

Group of young Vernon adults sweeping Polson Park to clean up needles

10 more months for Okanagan shoplifting, drunk driving rampage

Sheena’s crimes ran from Jan. 2017 to July 2017, from Osoyoos up to Vernon

More than 3,000 attend Humboldt Broncos hockey player funeral

Humboldt Broncos hockey player Evan Thomas remembered in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan farmer acquitted in death of Indigenous man guilty of gun charge

Gerald Stanley pleaded guilty to charges that involved six rifles and shotgun

B.C. road crews brace for winter storm

Southern Interior mountain passes to see upwards of 30 cm of snow overnight

Most Read