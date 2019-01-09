Trudeau met by more than 200 protesters in Kamloops

Justin Trudeau made the campaign-style stop in Kamloops on Wednesday

  • Jan. 9, 2019 1:14 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

Police and about 200 protesters were outside a Kamloops hotel Wednesday while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke inside to a room full of Liberal supporters — part of a campaign-style stop in the Tournament Capital that includes a town hall meeting at Thompson Rivers University.

RCMP, B.C. Sheriffs Service and security officers could be seen in the area of the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre as of 11:30 a.m.

READ MORE: B.C. protest arrests not ‘ideal,’ but rule of law must be respected

Some protesters wore yellow vests and displayed signs in support of pipelines. Others, including apparent Tiny House Warrior members and supporters, were anti-pipeline.

Chanting protesters could be heard yelling, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Trudeau has got to go.”

Trudeau took the stage at the $300-a-plate lunch fundraiser at about 12:30 p.m., opening his remarks by describing 2018 as a “polarizing” year. He said he kept busy focussing on issues like the child health index and Canada’s new trade agreement with Mexico and the United States.

The prime minister said it’s important for Canadians to listen to each other, but acknowledged the polarized political climate. He said he expects to hear from some opponents at Wednesday’s town hall meeting at TRU.

“I’m sure we’re going to encounter some strong voices tonight,” he said.

Reports on social media indicate at least one protester had been arrested outside the venue prior to the prime minister’s arrival, though that has not been confirmed by police.

READ MORE: John Horgan says LNG project meets standard of Indigenous relations

Following the lunch fundraiser, the prime minister is scheduled to meet with Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian and First Nations leaders.

Trudeau is slated to hold a town hall event at TRU on Wednesday evening. He is expected to return to the university’s campus on Thursday morning for an as-of-yet unknown announcement.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna snow plows in action
Next story
Construction records broken in Lake Country

Just Posted

Big White’s Park Chics seeing increase in numbers

Park Chics bridges the gap for female skiers and boarders

Former NHL stars coming to Kelowna to talk about mental health

The hockey stars join Third Space Counselling in ‘Train Like the Pros’

UPDATE: Man involved in altercation works alongside Kelowna RCMP

The identified man was allegedly involved in an altercation

Kelowna snow plows in action

Removal crews are off and clearing the snow that fell last night

UBC Okanagan Heat work hard for clothing drive

The drive was spearheaded by the athletes

Story Time from Space reaching new heights for Penticton educator

Patricia Tribe can’t believe how her reading and sciene program from space has grown internationally

UPDATE: The Game cancels entire Canadian tour

LA Rapper was slated to perform Saturday in Vancouver, Sunday in Vernon

John Horgan says LNG project meets standard of Indigenous relations

B.C. premier speaks on police action to clear pipeline route

Police investigate senior’s death at South Okanagan care home

The is the second death at a care home that police have investigated in the Okanagan this month

Kamloops police investigate arson at supportive housing unit

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident

Home care declines as B.C. senior population grows, advocate says

More deferring property tax, using rent subsidy to stay at home

RCMP not at fault for in-custody death in South Okanagan

An investigation lead by IIO determined the arresting officer, detachment not at fault

Hergott: Happy New Year friends

Lawyer Paul Hergott thanks readers for tuning into his column every week

Newfoundland town asks for help as stranded seals block roads

Roddickton Mayor Sheila Fitzgerald has called Department of Fisheries and Oceans officials

Most Read