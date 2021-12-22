Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, arrives with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland as she prepares to table the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Trudeau pushes back at Biden’s messaging on safe COVID-19 holiday gatherings

Prime Minister urging Canadians to limit contacts during the holidays

The Trudeau government is pushing back at U.S. President Joe Biden’s televised message to vaccinated Americans that they can gather safely for the holidays despite the spread of the Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and top health officials are urging Canadians to limit contacts during the holidays to control the spread of COVID-19 and ease effects on exhausted front-line health workers.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is not the United States and has a lower death rate from COVID-19 than its neighbour.

In a televised address viewed far beyond the U.S. on Tuesday, Biden said Americans can safely celebrate the holidays with friends and loved ones if they are fully vaccinated, especially if they have a booster shot.

Biden also told unvaccinated Americans to get a COVID-19 shot, saying it was their patriotic duty to do so.

Biden said the arrival of vaccines means Americans are now protected from hospitalization and death, which was not the case at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Omicron sweeps across US, now 73% of country’s new COVID-19 cases

RELATED: Case drop may show South Africa’s omicron peak has passed

CoronavirusJoe BidenJustin TrudeauUSA

Previous story
Work on damaged containers sparks another fire aboard MV Zim Kingston in Nanaimo
Next story
Slippery sections on Highway 97 in South Okanagan

Just Posted

Covid-19 Rapid Test Device kits at Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday November 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
With new COVID restrictions in place Kelowna Chamber hopes to help deploy rapid test kits

The framework for a governance and services study for the Central Okanagan West electoral area has been approved by the Regional District of Central Okanagan Dec. 8, 2021. (File photo)
Governance study moves forward for Central Okanagan West

Concept art of four residential towers was submitted to the City of Kelowna by Vancouver-based Ledingham McAllister in a development proposal. (City of Kelowna image)
Four high rise residential towers proposed in downtown Kelowna

Grade 12 KSS student Afu Kuteca plays the saxophone for an eager audience at the Jazz Jam. (Cole Schisler photo)
Young musicians hone their skills at Kelowna Jazz Jam