Trudeau says he didn’t want to meet with Trump

Trudeau disputes Trump’s claims that Canada requested meeting with president

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he didn’t request a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump while the two leaders were in New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly.

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters he rejected a request for a meeting with Trudeau to discuss negotiations to update the North America Free Trade Agreement because he was unhappy with Canada’s approach to the ongoing trade talks.

RELATED: Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Speaking to reporters this morning in Ottawa, Trudeau disputed Trump’s statement — insisting Canada did not request a meeting with the president this week.

Trudeau also says the Americans are finding NAFTA talks difficult because Canadians are “tough negotiators.”

He also reaffirmed Canada will not agree to a bad deal.

RELATED: Freeland brings optimism back to NAFTA talks

In his remarks Wednesday, Trump also said the Americans did not like Canada’s trade representative very much — a comment that appeared to be directed at Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
All eyes on U.S. Senate hearing
Next story
Province gives B.C. homeless campers hard deadline to leave provincial park

Just Posted

North Okanagan man suffers dog bites on Okanagan Rail Trail

Warning: Story contains photo of bloody leg; Man suffers multiple dog bites on Okanagan Rail Trail

Bail hearing scheduled for Surrey real estate agent charged in West Kelowna murder

Tejwant Danjou will have a bail hearing this week

OC Coyotes hoops squads focus on character building

Men’s and women’s teams sign on to support Values Over Victory campaign

I’m With Her will harmonize in Kelowna

The band will be performing at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Oct. 1

Get to know 15 resident artists in Kelowna

Culture Days in Kelowna will offer peak behind the scenes at artist studio

Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

Deported man is suspect in deadly California beatings

A man who was deported from the United States six times was expected in court Wednesday

Getting High 101: Where and where not to smoke pot on B.C. campuses

Universities and colleges have differing policies for when recreational cannabis becomes legal

Feds want closed door hearing for pipeline spy allegations

Case gets underway today on allegations of CSIS spying on anti-pipeline activists

Trudeau says he didn’t want to meet with Trump

Trudeau disputes Trump’s claims that Canada requested meeting with president

From rivals to life partners: Canadian forward ties knot with U.S. counterpart

Canadian women’s hockey team forward Gillian Apps marries American forward Meghan Duggan

All eyes on U.S. Senate hearing

Broadcasters, cable news clear schedules for coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

Province gives B.C. homeless campers hard deadline to leave provincial park

Housing minister Selina Robinson says supports in place to transition Greater Victoria campers to housing, shelters

1994 singled out for defining moments in B.C. sports history

Victoria hosted the Commonwealth Games, Vancouver Canucks went to the Stanley Cup final and the BC Lions won the Grey Cup

Most Read