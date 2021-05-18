Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau says he knew about investigation into general overseeing vaccines weeks ago

Prime Minister says he did not know the details of the investigation into Maj.-Gen. Dany Forti

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he learned weeks ago that the military officer overseeing Canada’s vaccination campaign was under investigation.

Trudeau says he did not know the details of the investigation into Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who was abruptly sidelined from his role on Friday with little explanation.

A source who was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly told The Canadian Press that the investigation relates to an allegation of sexual misconduct.

CTV News has reported that Fortin is being investigated for having allegedly exposed himself to a woman while he was an officer cadet at the Royal Military College in Saint-Jean, Que., in 1989.

Fortin’s lawyer says the general only learned of the allegation on Sunday and he categorically denies any wrongdoing.

Trudeau says his first thought is with the alleged victim, but that he expects a fair, complete and rigorous investigation.

The prime minister sought to reassure Canadians that the vaccination campaign, which is now being overseen by Brig.-Gen. Krista Brodie, will not be negatively affected by Fortin’s departure.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: New head of Canada’s vaccine rollout named after predecessor accused of misconduct

CoronavirusFederal PoliticsJustin Trudeau

Previous story
New head of Canada’s vaccine rollout named after predecessor accused of misconduct
Next story
UPDATE: Bear has gone back to the woods, Kelowna police say

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News file)
Kelowna RCMP promotion process tainted with bias: federal judge

An officer was passed over for a promotion in 2015

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna announces Victoria Day hours for civic properties

On May 24, City Hall will be closed but other properties like the Landfill will remain open

Collecting the rookie cards of current and former Indigenous. (Instagram)
Kelowna collector to distribute hockey cards to Indigenous youth players

Naim Cardinal is a member of Tallcree First Nation in Alberta

Crews are looking for a missing kayaker in Mission Creek. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News staff)
UPDATE: Kelowna fire crews retrieve kayak, continue search for kayaker in Mission Creek

The bridge connecting KLO Road to Spiers Road is blocked off as crews work

File Photo
BREAKING: Firearm incident unfolding on Westside

Public is asked to avoid the area, and not reveal the location on social media

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

Announced Tuesday, May 18 by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, the province added gyms, dance and fitness studios to its list of places where face coverings are mandatory (AP/Steven Senne)
Masks now required at all times inside B.C. gyms, including during workouts

The province added gyms, dance and fitness studios to its list of places where face coverings are mandatory Tuesday

KCR Migrant Support Worker, Javier, had an exciting day escorting his son Ian with him during ‘Take your Child to Work Day’!
KCR: Volunteering is being part of a whole

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

The Vernon School District has cancelled spring break trips in following with the province's health recommendations amide COVID-19. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon school trustee candidates face off in forum

Voters in Vernon, BX and Silver Star can join May 18 virtual meeting

Reinhard “Bud” Loewen of Abbotsford has now been charged with 21 counts of sexual assault related to his massage business. (Facebook photo)
Former Abbotsford masseur now faces 21 counts of sexual assault

Bud Loewen of Bud’s Massage Therapy initally faced three charges

Two people were killed in an April 6 collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm. (RCMP Image)
RCMP correct cause of fatal Highway 1 crash near Sicamous following witness statements

Crash resulted in the deaths of both drivers involved

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Over the years, police have worked with sketch artists to draw what the boys could have looked like at the times of their deaths. (Vancouver Police Department)
DNA breakthrough expected in cold case involving murdered Vancouver boys, 7 and 8

Forensic analysts are working to identify relatives of the children, whose bodies were found in Stanley Park in 1953

Livestock competitions have been part of the Pacific National Exhibiton for more than a century. (Maple Ridge News files)
B.C. provides $50 million to keep major tourist attractions going

Tour bus companies also eligible for latest COVID-19 aid

Most Read