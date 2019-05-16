Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is deeply disappointed in a “backsliding on women’s rights” happening in American states moving to ban abortion access.

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state, as other southern and midwestern states make similar moves.

Trudeau told reporters in France today he regrets these U.S. developments.

He re-affirmed his own pro-choice stance and said Canada would remain unequivocal in its defence of a woman’s right to end a pregnancy.

READ MORE: Alabama ban on nearly all abortions in GOP governor’s hands

He also called out Conservative politicians for supporting anti-abortion initiatives — something Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef is also doing today.

She has sent a letter to 12 Conservative MPs chastising them for marching in an anti-abortion rally on Parliament Hill last week — which she says shows their willingness to re-open the abortion debate in Canada.

Monsef is calling on Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer to clearly re-affirm Canadian women’s right to reproductive health services and to work with the Liberal government to protect legal abortion services in Canada and across the world.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada ‘disappointed’ Philippines recalling ambassador, consuls over trash
Next story
Feds ‘deeply concerned’ by China’s arrests of Canadians Kovrig, Spavor

Just Posted

The number 222 and Kelowna’s murder victim Chris Ausman

Officers told Steven Pirko the number was significant to Christopher Ausman

Vernon RCMP respond to reports of shots fired near residence

Despite arrests, the investigation continues and police remain on scene

Okanagan College student trades digital skills for apprenticeship

Jessica de Groot graduates from Okanagan College collision repair program

Kelowna resident angered with overnight construction

The woman alleges she was given no notice that there would be overnight construction in her neighbourhood

Best of the best: Team Canada ready for fierce competition at Kelowna fastpitch tournament

Team Canada friendlies kick off the tournament Thursday night

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

B.C.-Alberta feud a concern for Shuswap boat rental operations

Pipeline politics said to be more discouraging to Alberta tourists than cost of fuel

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

Cloth bags now available at Summerland thrift store

Reusable bags a switch from old grocery bags previously used at store

Kamloops RCMP arrest 4 in hotel stabbing

A man sustained serious injuries after being stabbed in the Northbridge Hotel in Kamloops

Most Read