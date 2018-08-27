Trunk sale at Kelowna Okanagan college returns for a day

The group garage sale allows people sell items out of their cars

The Trunk Sale at Okanagan College, Saturday September 22nd. Organized by the Regional Waste Reduction Office, the event champions’ reuse and recycling, and is an opportunity to lessen the amount of unwanted and unused items ending up in our landfill.

“This is the perfect chance to un-clutter your life! Our fall Trunk Sale encourages you to get your unwanted stuff to someone who wants it by joining in on this huge sale, all in one big parking lot at Okanagan College. It’s a fun community atmosphere of bargains and reuse and repurposing.”Rae Stewart, RDCO waste reduction facilitator said. “The idea has always been to provide a unique opportunity to people who wouldn’t normally be able to host their own garage or yard sale, those that live in condos, apartments, or simply have no yard. But we don’t limit it—everyone’s welcome.”

Stewart says just as the name suggests, you do the selling from the trunk of your car, van or back of your pickup. “Simply load up your vehicle with the goods you want to sell, bring a table with you if you need one, or just sell straight from the back of your vehicle. There’s no charge to secure a spot to sell from on sale day, but you do need to pre-register in order to take part.”

Registration begins Sept. 4 call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250. There are 150 spots available to be a seller, and spots fill up quickly with a wait list for each event, so you are encouraged to sign up as early as possible.

For buyers looking to shop for bargains, the Trunk Sale runs from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Sept. 22, in parking lot of Okanagan College.

