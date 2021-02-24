Tuesday evening’s commute stalled by 3 vehicle collision

The incident backed up traffic on Enterprise Way at Dilworth Drive

A vehicle incident that caused major traffic delays on Enterprise Way, Tuesday evening, was due to a three-vehicle collision.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Dilworth Drive, after a grey Chevrolet Silverado rear-ended a black Jeep stopped for a red light, which was pushed into a grey Dodge Journey also stopped in traffic.

The driver and passengers of the black Jeep reported minor injuries following the collision and were assessed by BC Ambulance on scene.

The driver of the grey Silverado, a 27-year-old man from the Fraser Lake area, was issued a violation ticket.

More than four RCMP cruisers responded to the scene, one officer had to direct traffic for a short duration and the grey Silverado had to be towed.

