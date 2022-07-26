(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Tuesday morning crash at Baron and Underhill in Kelowna

Lanes closed in three directions just before 9:30a.m.

A two-vehicle collision closed multiple lanes at Baron Road and Underhill Street in Kelowna during the morning commute on the morning of July 26.

Reports came in around 9:15a.m. of a crash in the middle of the intersection, causing the closure of westbound lanes on Baron. Vehicles going southbound on Underhill were not able to turn onto Baron.

Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene, as well as one police cruiser. Two ambulances were also on site tending to the driver of one of the vehicles.

At least one of the two vehicles involved had to be towed.

car crashCity of Kelowna

Previous story
B.C. premier pitches plan for less gas from cattle
Next story
‘Let’s go get ‘em’: Kelowna cracking down on boat tour operators without dock licence

Just Posted

The Kelowna Rotary Centre for the Arts (Contributed)
B.C. Sports Hall of Fame annual summit coming to Kelowna

Council approved licencing fees for commercial operators in March. (File photo)
‘Let’s go get ‘em’: Kelowna cracking down on boat tour operators without dock licence

Supreme cuteness factor of 2040 recruits on the engine. (Image: Samantha Day Photography / District of Lake Country)
Lake Country needs firefighters

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Tuesday morning crash at Baron and Underhill in Kelowna