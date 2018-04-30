Princeton Ground Search and Rescue worked in Tulameen Sunday, delivery evacuation notices. Photo credit: Bob Marsh

Tulameen flood expected to worsen

Tiger dam being installed to control Otter Lake

The flood situation in Tulameen is expected to worsen, and a mitigation team is in that community Monday afternoon preparing to install a tiger dam.

RDOS director Bob Coyne said the dam, which is made of rubber, will be used to try to control Otter Lake, and reduce its overflow onto residential streets.

The expert’s assessment is the flood “will escalate,” said Coyne.

A state of emergency was declared Sunday in the town. One hundred and forty eight properties have been evacuated and the rest of the 157 homes in the area are under evacuation alert.

Coyne said lake levels dropped overnight, but added “the snow melt is hardly started…the creeks haven’t started running.”

Coyne said that in addition to the lake, firefighters are coping with rising ground water that is flowing through septic fields, polluting wells and the flood water.

“It is a significant health risk to anyone in that water,” he said.

Well water will also be contaminated, said Coyne.

“Please don’t drink the water…the Tulameen Fire Hall has a treated water system where people who are remaining can get their water and there is bottled water available at the fire hall.”

The last major flood incident in Tulameen was in 2012, although the community experiences so degree of flooding each spring.

Coyne said the district is seeking a long term solution to the problem.

“Something needs to be done at the discharge of the lake to allow more water to escape,” he said…Otter Creek can only handle so much.”

Related: Flood threat to Tulameen “very serious”

Related:Water woes in South Okanagan and Similkameen

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP officer accused in B.C. shooting death elects jury trial
Next story
Creek levels rise in Armstrong

Just Posted

First responders not prepared enough for the mental traumas

Industry leaders call for more pre-incident training

West Kelowna police look for missing man

West Kelowna’s Luke Walsh, 25, has been missing since April 10

Parking lot closure for Rutland Community Market

A portion of the Roxby Plaza lot will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Sunday until Oct. 28

Car slams into ditch in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a single vehicle incident Monday morning

Kelowna planning manager considers cannabis clinics risky business

Businesses may not be able to rezone once pot is legalized

Video: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

A unique bear versus wolf encounter was caught of film in the grasslands near Kamloops, B.C.

Creek levels rise in Armstrong

State of local emergency continues

Police investigating incidents of pins found in meat products in B.C.

Sewing pins discovered in pepperoni and Ukrainian sausage at three separate stores in Nanaimo

Hergott: ICBC and social media

Lawyer Paul Hergott tackles the issue of privacy and ICBC when it comes to social media

American pelicans vacation on Okanagan Lake

American white pelicans enjoy the water of Okanagan Lake Sunday

Shuswap man pleads guilty to child porn charges

Prior to sentencing, pre-sentence report to include psychiatric assessment

Tulameen flood expected to worsen

Tiger dam being installed to control Otter Lake

Bitumen no worse than other crude, Ottawa says

B.C. call for oil risk feedback draws blast from Transport Canada

Jann Arden to perform in Kelowna

Canada’s multi-platinum, Juno award-winning songbird, Jann Arden, is coming to Kelowna this November.

Most Read