In this Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 photo, baby turkeys stand in a poultry barn at Smotherman Farms near Waco, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LM Otero

In this Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 photo, baby turkeys stand in a poultry barn at Smotherman Farms near Waco, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LM Otero

Turkeys killed in flooding tumble out of truck, block traffic in Whistler,

Birds already dead, believed to have come from flood zones in the Lower Mainland

Traffic slowed on the Sea-to-Sky Highway after RCMP say about 100 dead turkeys spilled onto the road.

Staff Sgt. Sascha Banks says in an email officers received a report Tuesday of a hazardous item on the highway that runs through Whistler, B.C.

Upon arrival, Banks says there appeared to be dead turkeys on the road that had fallen from a transport truck.

Banks says the birds were already dead before the incident and it’s believed they came from flood zones in the Lower Mainland where thousands of animals died on flooded farms.

The email says the driver has spoken with police.

The highway was reopened to traffic shortly after the incident was reported with cleanup help from a highway maintenance company and municipal workers.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Turkeys expected to be pricier, harder to find this Christmas

Previous story
B.C. calls on retired medical staff to help with COVID-19 vaccinations
Next story
RCMP release sketch to help identify remains found near Merritt in 2019

Just Posted

Conservative MP Tracy Gray rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
‘Conversion therapy should be banned’: Kelowna-Lake Country MP says

Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail have released new designs for kilometre zero of the trail, featuring shade structures, seating and interpretive signage. (Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail photo)
New designs released for Okanagan Rail Trail’s northern gateway

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The world’s tallest Christmas tree was over 200 feet tall

Kelowna RCMP surround the Shell gas station on Tuesday night. (Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP swarm gas station on Pandosy