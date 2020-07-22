TV movie filming to start in downtown Summerland

Filming will be from July 27 to 31, with filming concentrated in the downtown area

Summerland is about to be a Christmas town in the middle of summer, as production crews roll into town to start filming for a TV movie for the network Lifetime Family.

The movie, titled ‘The Christmas Yule Log’, is set during the Christmas holidays in New Mexico.

“(The production company) has been really looking for that small town downtown area,” Summerland’s chief administrative officer Anthony Haddad said.

“They’ll be filming in our downtown area, Victoria Street, Main Street, the baptist church, and the Kettle Valley station, as well as a few other private properties around the municipality.”

He added it will be a busy time in downtown Summerland, but filming is set to take place after business hours to minimize the impact on local businesses, with larger road closures scheduled for overnight shoots.

“They’re still having ongoing discussions with businesses… but from the sound of things, there’s a lot of support from businesses to promote our awesome downtown.”

During the Monday, July 20 council meeting, Counc. Doug Holmes said filming has increased all across the Okanagan throughout the summer, which he said may have something to do with filmmakers and production companies feeling safer in the area than in the U.S. as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“We look forward to more of this happening in the community. Filming has increased throughout the Okanagan in general, so we can expect more of this happening in Summerland as well,” Haddad said.

He said this is a wonderful opportunity to shine the spotlight on the district and promote what Summerland has to offer.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the fantastic community we have downtown.”

“There are lots of opportunities for some exciting activities downtown. We have a beautiful character that exists there and a fantastic business community. So the opportunity to showcase the businesses is certainly great,” he said.

Haddad said the production company will be following provincial guidelines when it comes to COVID-19 safety.

“They’re responsible for putting together those safety plans and implementing them as they work in our town.”

Filming is scheduled from July 27 to 31. Residents are welcome to watch crews work, but Haddad said they must do so from a safe distance.

READ: Police in Penticton need help responding to mental health crises: RCMP Constable

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province mobilizes influencers to get COVID-19 messaging out to young people in Kelowna
Next story
Police in Penticton need help responding to mental health crises: RCMP Constable

Just Posted

Province mobilizes influencers to get COVID-19 messaging out to young people in Kelowna

Influencers sharing best practices following increase in cases among people in their 20s and 30s

Kelowna’s hotel occupancy down significantly for month of June compared to 2019

Kelowna’s hotels are operating at a 36.5 per cent occupancy rate

Truck fire causes delays on Coquihalla

The incident is blocking the northbound lanes of Highway 5

Two Okanagan golf courses crack top 100 Canadian courses

Predator Ridge and Tower Ranch were both named to the list respectively

No growth on wildfire near Merritt as BC Wildfire works to contain

The fire is 28-hectares in size and located near Highway 8 and the Shackan Indian Band

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Top local breweries to visit on the B.C. Ale Trail

Abbotsford, Victoria, Penticton, Kimberly and Port Alberni all topped the list

COVID-19: ICBC begins catching up on thousands of road tests

Commercial drivers caught up, cancelled appointments first

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

Two new blazes spark in Kamloops Fire Centre

One fire is northwest of Lillooet and the other is north of Cache Creek

TV movie filming to start in downtown Summerland

Filming will be from July 27 to 31, with filming concentrated in the downtown area

Police in Penticton need help responding to mental health crises: RCMP Constable

“There needs to be both police and healthcare on the ground,” says Const. James Grandy

‘It’s our iconic mountain’: Province rejects proposal to protect B.C’s Mt. Begbie

The province said it lacks resources to create a new land use plan for Revelstoke

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

Most Read