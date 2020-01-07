Twenty firefighters in West Kelowna responded to a shed fire on Monday night (Jan. 6) (Dave Ogilvie - Photo)

Twenty firefighters respond to shed fire in West Kelowna

The fire was reported in the 2000 block of Bartley Road around 10:20 p.m.

A shed fire in West Kelowna kept firefighters busy on Monday night.

According to West Kelowna Fire Rescue, 20 firefighters responded to a fully involved fire in the 2000 block of Bartley Road around 10:20 p.m.

Brent Watson, the assistant fire chief, said the fire was easily knocked down with hand lines however the building, which contained tools and industrial equipment, is a total loss. There was also some minor damage to nearby vehicles and trailers.

He said there were no injuries, but icy road hampered fire suppression.

