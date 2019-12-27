Reports indicate 26 railcars derailed along the track in the Fraser Fort-George region about 30 kilometres east of Mount Robson, near the Alberta boundary. (Christine van Reeuwyk - Black Press)

No injuries in B.C. train derailment, environmental crews assessing impacts: CN

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Canadian National says crews responded to a train derailment in eastern British Columbia on Thursday.

The railway company said early reports suggest 26 railcars derailed along the track in the Fraser Fort-George region about 30 kilometres east of Mount Robson, near the Alberta boundary.

The train involved is part of the potash unit and no other commodities or goods were on board, it said.

CN said it believes one or two cars were partially submerged in Moose Lake and the company’s environmental experts are working with government officials to assess possible impacts to the environment.

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved, the company said.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation and the tracks are closed.

“CN would like to thank first responders present at the scene of the incident and would also like to apologize for the inconvenience caused,” company spokesman Alexandre Boule says in a statement.

Moose Lake is located along a section of the Yellowhead Highway that runs between Jasper National Park in Alberta and Mount Robson Provincial Park in B.C. The derailment site is about 30 kilometres northeast of Valemount, B.C.

Edmonton resident Donal O’Beirne said he was driving along the highway on Thursday morning when he stopped to take photos of the site.

“At least one of the cars was in Moose Lake itself and there was a lot of overturned cars that spilled potash and broken axles everywhere,” he said.

The train was “torn up,” he said, but crews were already working to clear the site.

O’Beirne has travelled as far as Halifax on a passenger train and said Moose Lake was one of the special highlights of the ride.

“That particular spot is one of the most beautiful spots you’ll ever see on the VIA Rail route,” he said.

British Columbia’s Ministry of the Environment staff are monitoring the site, it said in an email.

As the responsible party, CN has contracted environmental crews to begin cleanup, the ministry said.

The ministry said one car entered the lake and described the potash on board as a common fertilizer.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Parks Canada warns of considerable avalanche risk in B.C. and Alberta
Next story
Liberals face challenge to climate, economic policies early in 2020

Just Posted

Drag show to usher in New Year with love and inclusivity in Kelowna

Fruitcake: NYE will showcase four Kelowna-based drag queens and two DJs

Skiers celebrate new snow on Okanagan mountains

Big White Ski Resort saw 19 cm of snow in the last 12 hours

Trailer destroyed in fire at Kelowna compound

Fire crews were called to Zee Wholesale Cars, Thursday evening.

New vegan restaurant opens in Kelowna

Renegade Kitchen opened downtown Kelowna on Boxing Day

Busy Boxing Day begins in Kelowna

Orchard Park’s parking lot is filling up fast!

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

EDITORIAL: The need for conversation

Dialogue is needed in order to address issues facing us in the year ahead

B.C. fish farm operator says most of escaped salmon likely eaten

Mowi Canada West’s fish farm off Robertson Island, north of Vancouver Island, caught fire Dec. 20

B.C. man fined $8,000 for wounding deer in stomach in Princeton

In addition to the fines, Li Tan was placed under a four-year hunting prohibition

Highway pothole fix underway in North Okanagan

Lane closure in effect while crews undergo repairs through the weekend

B.C. to activate more intersection speed cameras in 2020

‘Not photo radar’ system mails thousands of tickets

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Cheating beats climate change for top honours

Step aside Greta, Trump deserves top spot in story of the year

VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Daytime and nighttime photos show stark contrast in Christmas Day frenzy

Rollover on highway between Vernon and Kelowna

Northbound lanes may be impacted as emergency crews are on scene

Most Read