Twin Lakes wildfire still 1,830 hectares as crews work under favourable conditions

Crews are fighting the more than 1,800-hectare Twin Lakes wildfire under favourable conditions and continue to make good progress on Saturday afternoon, BC Wildfire Service says.

Information officer Scott Southwell said on Aug. 26 that although the Upper Park Pill Creek wildfire remains out of control, minimal growth has been seen over the last few days.

“We have noticed that as the day warms, smoke is popping up and that’s keeping our water-bombing aircraft pretty busy,” he said. “Firefighters are on the ground assisted by heavy equipment and continue to construct and strengthen the guards heading south, on both the east and west perimeters.”

The 1,830-hectare blaze, located about 13 kilometres east of Keremeos, has seen no growth since there was an increase in fire behaviour on Aug. 22.

Southwell says a dedicated helicopter will be in the area later on Saturday to collect more “accurate, timely” data on the fire’s latest growth.

Evacuation orders for 96 properties within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen were lifted Thursday night.

Properties included in the update, between Twin Lakes and Oliver, remain on evacuation alert.

“To establish firm containment all the way around and to move the fire to being held, we’re not there yet,” Southwell said.

The risk of thunderstorms remains in the forecast for Saturday night, he added.

BCWS says cattle scattered in and around the fire ground remains a concern.

There are currently 70 firefighters on scene, down from the 77 that responded on Thursday.

The blaze represents one of two fires burning in the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

There are eight helicopters currently assigned to the Crater Complex, which includes the Twin Lakes blaze and the 44,000-hectare Crater Creek wildfire, located southwest of Keremeos.

