Two Abbotsford hog-farm protesters sentenced to 30 days in jail

Two people who were convicted for their roles in a 2019 protest at an Abbotsford hog harm have been sentenced to 30 days in jail and one year of probation.
Amy Soranno of Kelowna and Nick Schafer were sentenced Wednesday morning (Oct. 12) in B.C. Supreme Court in Abbotsford on a charge of break-and-enter. They also each had a mischief charge, which was stayed at sentencing.
The two were involved in the protest that occurred April 28, 2019 at Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road.
On that day, dozens of people with the Meat the Victims group entered and occupied the farm. About 60 individuals went onto the property, while more than 100 others held a protest on Harris Road.
A third man, Roy Sasano, was also charged and went on trial but was acquitted.
A fourth person, Geoff Regier, had his charges dropped before trial.
The group dubbed themselves the “Excelsior 4” after the initial charges were laid.
Soranno and Schafer, who are spouses, will serve their jail term intermittently.
More to come …
