Updated: Vehicles collide in effort to avoid emergency vehicle

Emergency crews were on scene of a two-vehicle accident on Hwy 97 and Hwy 33

Update: 2:56 p.m.

Five patients were taken to Kelowna General Hospital after a two-vehicle accident at Hwy 33 and Hwy 97 at 2 p.m. The four adults and one child are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“Tow trucks have since removed the damaged vehicles from the crash scene and emergency vehicles have cleared. Initial information, gathered from witnesses at the scene, suggests that the two vehicles collided with one another, in an effort to yield to an oncoming emergency vehicle,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Original: 2 p.m.

Emergency crews are on the scene at the intersection of Highway 97 and 33 after a two-vehicle accident.

Reports from the scene say it was a possible rear-ender accident and those involved have been able to get out of their vehicles.

Two ambulances are on scene with a fire truck. Traffic is blocked from using the left turning lane on Hwy 97 northbound to access Hwy 33. Traffic on Hwy 97 was also blocked in a single lane heading southbound into Kelowna.

