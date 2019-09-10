Canadian Border Services Agency Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News file photo)

Two arrested after illegally hiking over U.S. border near Osoyoos

U.S. Border Patrol said two Mexican citizens entered from Canada along Osoyoos border

U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Oroville/Osoyoos crossing arrested two citizens of Mexico who are alleged to have illegally entered the U.S. from Canada.

Over the Labour Day weekend, agents observed two individuals walking in a remote area near the border of the U.S. and Canada. The agents approached the individuals and through an investigation determined that both individuals were citizens of Mexico and had allegedly just illegally entered the United States without proper immigration documents.

READ MORE: B.C. couple busted for smuggling tobacco at Osoyoos border

Simultaneously, Customs and Border Protection officers at the Oroville Port of Entry were alerted to a vehicle attempting to enter the U.S. It was determined that the vehicle was registered to one of the individuals who was just arrested by the Border Patrol and the driver (a U.S. citizen) intended to pick them up after they illegally crossed into the United States and further aid their illegal entry.

The driver was charged with alien smuggling and the vehicle was seized. The U.S. Border Patrol said the two Mexican nationals will be held pending removal proceedings.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hospital pay parking revenue in B.C. topped $36M last fiscal
Next story
PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Just Posted

Kelowna charity hosts fundraiser for projects in Kenya

Under the African Sky will feature live guests who are running the projects on a daily basis.

Manufacturing Safety Alliance of B.C. opens office in Kelowna

The non-profit health and safety organization is now better equipped to service the Okanagan, it says

Proposed West Kelowna pot shop too close to elementary school: committee

How close is too close for a cannabis shop to be set… Continue reading

Man fundraising to bring Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian to Kelowna

A family of three impacted by the destructive hurricane getting the help from Kelowna man

Former NHL star Jordin Tootoo to speak in Kelowna for suicide prevention week

NHL alumni Jordin Tootoo visits Kelowna Wednesday to help spread mental health awareness

New chairlift and beginner zone announced at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The Stellar Chair will be open this season

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Two arrested after illegally hiking over U.S. border near Osoyoos

U.S. Border Patrol said two Mexican citizens entered from Canada along Osoyoos border

Professional tracker, bloodhounds brought in to search for lost dog in Princeton

Mordy, a Labradoodle from Abbotsford, who has been missing in the area since Aug. 26.

PHOTO: RCMP officer kicks about with Okanagan students

New liaison officer plays quick game of soccer at Hillview Elementary

Hospital pay parking revenue in B.C. topped $36M last fiscal

Ministry of Health assures patients and visitors parking rates have and will not increase

Publication ban mutes media covering Sagmoen trial

Curtis Sagmoen returns to Vernon court for Day 2 in trial related to 2017 threatening of sex worker

Ex-Penticton Mountie hit with lawsuit after pleading guilty to harassing fellow cop’s ex-wife

Rachelle Blanchard will be sentenced in Penticton court on Oct. 7

B.C. woman awarded $2M after stopping to help at car crash, getting hit herself

Good Samaritan, then 24 years old, had pulled over to give first aid in 2012 incident

Most Read