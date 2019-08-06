Two arrested after shots fired in Summerland

Incident occurred on Giants Head Mountain Road on Saturday afternoon

Two people have been arrested after police were called to a report of shots being fired at a home on Giants Head Mountain Road.

Summerland RCMP received the call on Aug. 3 at 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they learned a man and woman had been in an argument at the home. The man discharged a shot gun at the outside of the house.

READ ALSO: Keremeos RCMP recover stolen Summerland motorcycle

READ ALSO: RCMP intercept Okanagan woman’s $40,000 intended for fraudsters

There were no injuries.

The man and woman then drove out of Summerland, while Police Dog Services officer’s spotted the vehicle.

With assistance from the Penticton and Summerland RCMP detachments and the Police Dog Services officer, the man and woman were taken into custody.

The gun has yet to be located, but a 30-year-old Summerland man has been held on several charges.

“Thankfully, no one was injured and this was a targeted incident. While the accused remains in custody, our officers are continuing their investigation into this very serious offence,” said Const. James Grandy of the Penticton RCMP detachment.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna’s Mission Hill wins Canadian Winery of the Year
Next story
Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

Just Posted

Kelowna man faces charges after fleeing on foot from stolen sedan

The man fled from police on foot after being spotted inside a stolen car

Learn wildfire coping skills at CMHA Kelowna workshop

Effects of devastating fires are far reaching, impacting mental health and well being

Corvette flees police, smashes two vehicles on Highway 97C

Corvette flees police in Merritt heads to Kelowna on Sunday

Province responds to misspelled ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign

The sign near Big White was spotted last week and sparked confusion

Kelowna Falcons score 28 runs in lost series

The Falcons lost a three-game series to the Bend Elks of Oregon, U.S.

Update: Wildfire in the South Okanagan remains at 280 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Police seek whereabouts of wanted Okanagan man

Brent Thomas Doyle is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian male, 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds

Missing Shuswap woman catalyst for new search technology

Ashley Simpson’s pink suitcase inspires program for colour-specific drone search

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Campers at Shuswap campground told to boil water

High bacterial count in Yard Creek water system prompts notice

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

Okanagan champion celebrated as community healer

Since passing away in May, Marjorie Macki is being honoured as a Community Champion

Two arrested after shots fired in Summerland

Incident occurred on Giants Head Mountain Road on Saturday afternoon

Most Read