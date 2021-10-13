Two arrested in stolen vehicle in Kelowna

Police said there were other stolen items recovered with the vehicle

Two adults are facing several charges after they were arrested in a stolen vehicle. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)

A man and a woman are facing several charges after they were arrested in a stolen vehicle in Kelowna.

The Kelowna RCMP said on Sept. 24, Mounties spotted a truck that had been reported stolen from the Kelowna area on Sept. 13.

The truck stopped at a parking lot at the intersection of Gordon Drive and KLO road at around 9 p.m, and the two occupants of the vehicle were taken in at the time.

Clinton Krilow, 27, the alleged driver, was taken into custody but has now been released as he awaits a future court date. He is facing charges including possession of stolen property, operates a conveyance while prohibited and breach of probation.

The alleged passenger, 37-year-old Kelowna resident Dawn Chouinard, has also been released on the conditions of a future court appearance. She is facing three charges, including two for possession of stolen property.

After they were arrested, police also seized other stolen items. Officers also found a second stolen vehicle at a nearby campground.

No further information will be released on the case as it is now before the courts.

READ MORE: UBCO Heat women’s cross-country team capture gold and silver

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaOkanaganRCMP