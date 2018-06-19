Two artists put on divine feminine art show in Kelowna

The show will be on for the month of July

Contributed

Two Shuswap Artists will be featured for the month of July at Buvez Wine Bar.

Rebecca Shepherd, and Roxi Sim Hermsen brought the show into being after a dialogue on how unsatisfied they were with their physical bodies and how bizarre that was, considering the fact they knew we all are an integral part of the universal energy of the Divine Feminine. Feeling the need to explore and shift this paradigm, and to honour their creative gifts the artists decided to heal, through their art. To accept their bodies, they painted beauty starting with their own forms then naturally progressed into depicting the interconnectedness of all living things.

Working on the same canvas, starting only with a line drawing of their shadows, the two artists painted intuitively and expressively, in their own styles. No particular outcome was envisioned, the work progressed and developed as they painted and talked about what was happening on the canvas. Somehow a giant seed evolved into the art work, a seed of hope, a seed of many possibilities. From this first collaborative piece, each artist went on to create several paintings exploring this theme.

The show will open July 7 at 7 p.m. at Buvez Wine Bar in Kelowna.

