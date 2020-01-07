Entomologists say having a clean room does not prevent bed bugs, which can each lay up to five eggs in one day. (Wikimedia Commons)

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

Winnipeg, Vancouver and St. John’s don’t have much in common – except when it comes to being ridden with bed bugs, according to a national pest control company.

On Tuesday, Orkin Canada released its annual list of top 25 Canadian cities dealing with the pesky bugs, based on the number of bed bug treatments the company performed in each location from January to December of last year.

Toronto received top honour of being the nation’s top bed bug city for 2019, followed by Winnipeg and Vancouver.

The only other B.C. city to receive the dubious honour included Burnaby, ranked 19th.

The top 25 cities were:

  1. Toronto, Ont.
  2. Winnipeg, Man.
  3. Vancouver, B.C.
  4. St. John’s, N.L.
  5. Ottawa, Ont.
  6. Scarborough, Ont.
  7. Halifax, N.S.
  8. Oshawa, Ont.
  9. Sudbury, Ont.
  10. Hamilton, Ont.
  11. Windsor, Ont.
  12. Edmonton, Alta.
  13. Montreal, Que.
  14. North York, Ont.
  15. Moncton, N.B.
  16. Calgary, Alta.
  17. Mississauga, Ont.
  18. Etobicoke, Ont.
  19. Burnaby, B.C.
  20. Whitby, Ont.
  21. London, Ont.
  22. Saskatoon, Sask.
  23. Peterborough, Ont.
  24. Nepean, Ont.
  25. Dartmouth, N.S.

Entomologists say that bed bugs are extremely efficient hitch hikers, and can move easily across a room and climb onto luggage or anything left on a bed in just one night.

Orkin suggests keeping all luggage elevated on metal luggage racks while you’re on vacation and away from soft furnishings.

“Bed bugs cannot easily climb metal surfaces, so they make an ideal overnight spot for your suitcase,” the company suggests. “Keep the rack away from the walls and any wooden furniture.”

RELATED: Bedbugs are here to stay – what can we do about it?

Bed bugs thrive in dark, cool places with long-term access to humans. They can also be found on airplane and train seats, buses or in rental cars, Orkin said. They can lay up to five eggs in one day.

Upon returning home, luggage should be left in the garage and all clothing run through the dryer at the highest appropriate temperature for 15 minutes.

To find bed bugs, homeowners can inspect beds, soft furnishings and framed pictures thoroughly and look for insects, blood stains, dead bugs and eggs.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snowmobile strapped to roof of sedan spotted in Kamloops
Next story
Two arrested during RCMP search of Salmon Arm properties

Just Posted

Vandalism disrupts Okanagan Boys and Girls Club programs in West Kelowna

Building was flooded from snowmelt after someone vandalized facility’s roof

City of Kelowna looking for exceptional residents

Nominations for city’s annual civic and community awards program still open until Feb. 14

Youth filmmakers showcase senior stars in “Seniors Got Talent” series

The series includes ten documentary films

UBCO event aims to support Kelowna artists

Artists On The Line raffle kicks off at UBCO on Feb. 1

Public warning issued after cougar spotted in Lake Country

Residents are to contact the Conservation Officer Service reporting line (1-877-952-7277) if they spot a cougar

Raccoons cause a ruckus on Penticton man’s roof

These raccoons are determined to bring roof-top bars to Penticton

North Okanagan community in the dark, again

Crash reportedly takes out power near Village of Lumby

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

Two arrested during RCMP search of Salmon Arm properties

Southeast District Emergency Response Team assists with warrant executions

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw say it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Senior’s life saved thanks to Okanagan employee

RCMP give a token of appreciation to Ewen Pitt for going above and beyond

BC Coroners Service investigating deaths of elderly man, woman in South Shuswap

Deceased reported to have been in their 70s

Dog killed in fall from Vancouver highrise, sparking SPCA probe

Australian Shepherd died on impact

Snowmobile strapped to roof of sedan spotted in Kamloops

RCMP want to talk to driver about ‘questionable’ securement

Most Read