Two bears spotted on walkway near Gallagher’s Canyon

The bears were spotted on Carter Road in South East Kelowna

Those in South East Kelowna who take shortcuts on area trails are being warned of two bears in the area.

The bears were spotted on Carter Road, near the walkway, short cut to Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Course, about 1:45 p.m. Monday.

The trail is very active with hikers and dog walkers in the area.

A woman took to Facebook to remind residents in South East Kelowna to put their garbage bins away, especially at night.

If you see wildlife in your area and would like to spread a word of caution please let us know by writing newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

READ MORE: Woman caught on camera allegedly stealing dog from Kelowna yard

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Wildlife