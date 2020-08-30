(The Canadian Press)

Two Canadian Forces members test positive for COVID-19

Department says public health directives were followed and contact tracing is underway at the base

Canada’s Defence Department says two members of the military who recently flew back to Canada from the Middle East have tested positive for COVID-19.

The department says the Canadian Armed Forces members were aboard a flight bringing 35 personnel from Operation IMPACT, a Middle East training mission, back to Canada.

The flight stopped overnight at Canadian Forces Base Goose Bay, N.L., on Aug. 24, and all the crew and passengers stayed in isolated accommodations on the base.

The department says public health directives were followed and that contact tracing is underway at the base.

It says the risk of exposure in the isolated area where the passengers stayed is low, but that some personnel are self-isolating as a precaution.

The armed forces members who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently under observation and remain in isolation at CFB Trenton in Ontario.

The Canadian Press

