Ghana. (Google Maps)

Two Canadian women rescued after abduction in Ghana

Lauren Tilly and Bailey Chitty had been in the country with Youth Challenge International

The two Canadian women who were rescued this morning after being abducted in Ghana last week have been identified.

Youth Challenge International, a Toronto-based non-profit group, says Lauren Tilly and Bailey Chitty were rescued by Ghanaian police.

In a statement posted online, the group says both are safe and unhurt, and they are “receiving emotional and psychological support from professionals as they travel home.”

Global Affairs Canada says the federal government is “very relieved” that the two women have been rescued from what a department spokesman called their “harrowing experiences.”

Ghana’s information ministry says national security operatives completed the rescue mission in the country’s south-central Ashanti region.

Canadian kidnapped in Nigeria

The country’s national police force said last Thursday that the two Canadian women were aged 19 and 20.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

