2-car crash reduces lanes along Highway 33 through Kelowna

1 lane remains open each way, near intersection of Loseth Drive

A two-car crash at the intersection of Highway 33 and Loseth Drive is slowing traffic Sunday afternoon (April 23). (Credit: Jordy Cunningham/News Staff)

Emergency crews are on scene at the intersecton of Highway 33 and Loseth Drive, where two vehicles collided into each other Sunday afternoon (April 23).

Traffic is down to one lane each way along the highway as police assess the scene and ambulance services attend to the vehicle’s occupants. It’s not yet clear whether anyone was injured, but the front ends of both a silver car and black SUV appear severely damaged.

More to come.

Breaking – two vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 33 and Loseth Drive in #Kelowna’s Black Mountain neighbourhood. One lane is open each way on the highway. @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/4Q5TKyQvK4 — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) April 23, 2023

Breaking Newscar crashKelowna