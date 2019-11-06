Two-car smash up on Spall Road in Kelowna

No injuries were reported in the crash

Two cars collided on Spall Road across from the Napa Auto Parts around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, one car attempted to make a left, heading north on Spall Road when another car heading south collided with the vehicle.

Paramedics responded to the scene and reported no injuries.

One of the vehicles was quite damaged and had to be towed, while another was able to pull off the road into the Napa Auto Parts parking lot.

Spall Road has re-opened for use.

READ MORE: Okanagan man’s legs crushed under 1,000-pound hay bale

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Just Posted

Okanagan resident shares her journey to sobriety

Keremeos author Laura Gilbert changed her life, and wants to share that pathway with others.

Elizabeth Fry Society launches #SPEAKOUT campaign in Kelowna

The campaign is meant to build awareness of intimate partner and sexual violence in the community

Mamas for Mamas shatters fundraising goal at 2019 Kelowna gala

The national charitable organization raised $300,000 for the Mamas At-Risk program

‘Steeped in rape culture’: Sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

‘I can’t imagine being a fresh survivor and having to deal with them’

Flu shot temporarily unavailable in Kelowna, more en route next week: pharmacies

Why you might not be able to get a flu shot this week

Sense of empathy, kindness floats over ‘Sesame Street’ set

While some rod puppets like Elmo require one puppeteer, it takes two to manipulate others

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

Summerland Steam lose twice in weekend hockey action

Junior B team in second-place spot in hockey division

Is ICBC adding staff and increasing salaries? No, David Eby says

Accounting, bonus changes misread, staff and salaries cut overall

RCMP reports no risk to public after suspicious incident leaves two dead in Anglemont

An investigation is still ongoing

B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project

“It’s a pretty cool way to get involved in conservation in your area.”

British man handed three-year jail sentence for sexual assault of Penticton teen

The man will be deported back to England following the completion of his sentence

Vernon Chamber supports YLW $5 fee hike

Price boost can ready airport for capacity challenges now and in the future

Summerland music teacher wins award for composition

Anita Perry tied for first place in national music competition

Most Read