Two-car smash up on Spall Road in Kelowna

No injuries were reported in the crash

Two cars collided on Spall Road across from the Napa Auto Parts around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Two-car collision on Spall Road across from Napa Auto Parts left both cars severally damaged. One car was towed. #Kelowna Fire reported no injuries. The road has re-opened. pic.twitter.com/7DipnpLMhM — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) November 6, 2019

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, one car attempted to make a left, heading north on Spall Road when another car heading south collided with the vehicle.

Paramedics responded to the scene and reported no injuries.

One of the vehicles was quite damaged and had to be towed, while another was able to pull off the road into the Napa Auto Parts parking lot.

Spall Road has re-opened for use.

