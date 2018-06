Emergency crews were called to Harvey and Gordon Dr. Thursday

Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle crash at Harvey and Gordon Drive, Thursday afternoon.

According to police on scene a Toyota hatchback was t-boned by a white Toyota SUV just after 3 p.m.

Both vehicles will have to be towed from the intersection.

An ambulance took two patients, from the Toyota hatchback, to hospital.

It’s unclear if either of the drivers were ticketed by RCMP.

