Esa Carriere, 23, was the victim of a 2018 Canada Day homicide. (Facebook)

Two charged in Kelowna Canada Day death appear in court

Nathan Truant, 26, Noah Vaten, 20 are both charged with manslaughter

The two men charged in relation to a Canada Day stabbing in Kelowna made a brief court appearance on Thursday.

Nathan Truant, 26, Noah Vaten, 20, are both charged with manslaughter in the death of Esa Carriere in 2018.

READ MORE: Kelowna Canada Day stabbing victim remembered as ‘super nice guy’

An unnamed 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, of Kelowna, are also charged in connection with the incident.

Carriere, a 23-year-old originally from Mississauga Ont., was discovered on the ground near the Queensway bus loop suffering from life-threatening injuries, back on July 1, 2018.

READ MORE: Bail hearings postponed for those charged in Kelowna Canada Day homicide

RCMP received reports of an altercation about 10:50 p.m. just after the Canada Day fireworks. Kelowna’s downtown was flooded with people at the time but no one was arrested at the scene.

Vaten appeared very quickly in a Kelowna courtroom via video for a fix-a-date for a bail hearing which is scheduled for May 30.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More child pornography charges laid against Vernon Judo Club coach
Next story
Updated: Woman finds scorpion in kitchen, drives it to B.C. animal hospital

Just Posted

Thieves strike downtown Kelowna parking metres

Kelowna RCMP are once again investigating damaged and emptied parking metres

Alleged Rutland killer tells cops he’s not the suspect

The trial for Steven Randy Pirko continued May 9, where a recording was played of his arrest

City of Kelowna responds to DropBike

DropBike released their statement May 1

Southbound lane closure on Highway 97 in Lake Country

Southbound traffic on HWY 97 has been forced to single-lane traffic

Two charged in Kelowna Canada Day death appear in court

Nathan Truant, 26, Noah Vaten, 20 are both charged with manslaughter

B.C. Mountie’s warning to not talk on phone to driver at drive-thru sparks online rage

Police say it was just a ‘quick reminder’ for driver who was on phone before pulling into drive-thru

UPDATE: Driver, 62, killed in single-vehicle highway rollover east of Merritt

Police say units on the way

POLL: Do you support SOGI 123 resources in local schools?

Let us know what you think

North Okanagan players break in new pickleball courts

Outdoor tournament to see more than 120 players converge in Vernon

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

Kamloops Mounties cleared in fatal shooting that saw man shot at 45 times

Eugene Ethan Marcano, 36, was killed after initiating a gunfight with police in a rural area

Racers to compete in Summerland’s Giants Head Grind

Uphill course on May 18 has 500 metres of elevation gain in 5.6 kilometres

Man fighting $20,000 in fines for Eagle Pass cabin construction

Guy Maris appealing decision finding him in contravention of Forest and Range Practices Act

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Most Read