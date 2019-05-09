Two charged in Kelowna Canada Day death appear in court

Nathan Truant, 26, Noah Vaten, 20 are both charged with manslaughter

Esa Carriere, 23, was the victim of a 2018 Canada Day homicide. (Facebook)

The two men charged in relation to a Canada Day stabbing in Kelowna made a brief court appearance on Thursday.

Nathan Truant, 26, Noah Vaten, 20, are both charged with manslaughter in the death of Esa Carriere in 2018.

READ MORE: Kelowna Canada Day stabbing victim remembered as ‘super nice guy’

An unnamed 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, of Kelowna, are also charged in connection with the incident.

Carriere, a 23-year-old originally from Mississauga Ont., was discovered on the ground near the Queensway bus loop suffering from life-threatening injuries, back on July 1, 2018.

READ MORE: Bail hearings postponed for those charged in Kelowna Canada Day homicide

RCMP received reports of an altercation about 10:50 p.m. just after the Canada Day fireworks. Kelowna’s downtown was flooded with people at the time but no one was arrested at the scene.

Vaten appeared very quickly in a Kelowna courtroom via video for a fix-a-date for a bail hearing which is scheduled for May 30.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.