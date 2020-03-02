Esa Carriere, 23, was the victim of a 2018 Canada Day homicide. (File)

Two charged in Kelowna Canada Day stabbing death back in court

Nathan Truant, 27, Noah Vaten, 21, are both charged with manslaughter

The two men charged in connection with a 2018 Canada Day stabbing in Kelowna appeared back in court on Monday (March 2).

Nathan Truant, 27, Noah Vaten, 21, are both charged with manslaughter in the death of Esa Carriere in 2018.

An unnamed 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, of Kelowna, are also charged in connection with the incident.

Truant and Vaten both appeared in provincial court, though Vaten is the only one who has been taken into police custody. Truant sat in the gallery with his mother.

Details discussed during the proceedings can not be divulged due to a publication ban protecting information on evidence given at the preliminary inquiry.

Carriere, a 23-year-old originally from Mississauga Ont., was discovered on the ground near the Queensway bus loop suffering from life-threatening injuries, back on July 1, 2018.

RCMP received reports of an altercation about 10:50 p.m. just after the Canada Day fireworks. Kelowna’s downtown was flooded with people at the time, but no one was arrested at the scene.

READ MORE: Kelowna Canada Day stabbing victim remembered as ‘super nice guy’

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Canada Day homicide victim identified


