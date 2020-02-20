Two dead, others seriously injured in 200 vehicle pileup south of Montreal: police

A fireman walks past a massive pileup involving numerous vehicles on the south shore of Montreal in La Prairie, Que. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Firemen stand next to a demolished car following a massive pileup involving numerous vehicles on the south shore of Montreal in La Prairie, Que. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A massive pileup involving numerous vehicles is seen on the south shore of Montreal in La Prairie, Que. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Two people are confirmed dead in a crash that involved about 200 vehicles on Highway 15 in La Prairie south of Montreal, provincial police say.

The confirmation came from the Sûreté du Québec, which said the victims are two people who were trapped in the wreckage near a diesel spill.

Whiteout conditions likely triggered the massive pileup that sent a dozen people to hospital with minor to serious injuries.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on a stretch of the highway that runs along the St. Lawrence River. The pileup of vehicles extended for about a kilometre.

Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel said the pileup took place in an area where heavy winds come off the river, creating sudden blizzard-like conditions.

“People were driving, there were strong winds … and, suddenly, you couldn’t see anything,” Bonnardel said in Quebec City. “And then, well, the pileup started.”

Two snow removal operations took place in the area in the hour before the crash, he noted.

Bonnardel said the highway isn’t known for particular safety issues and 65,000 vehicles use the southbound part of it on a daily basis.

“No coroner’s report relating to winter viability (of the area) has been produced for at least 20 years,” Bonnardel said.

The transport minister said he’ll await the results of an investigation before deciding if any particular measures need to be taken.

Police spokesman Sgt. Stephane Tremblay said about 50 vehicles were able to drive away from the collision, but 75 others would need to be towed. Numerous vehicles were mangled, including several large trucks.

About 150 people were taken by bus to a nearby community centre for treatment and to be picked up.

Tremblay said police crash experts will study what caused the pileup.

A school bus was also involved, but none of the high school students on board were injured, said Andree Laforest, the province’s acting public security minister.

VIDEO: Snow leads to stranded cars, closed schools and chaos on Lower Mainland roads

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspect wanted in attempted robbery of Vernon senior
Next story
Maggie and Tim: B.C. residential school survivor turns to faith, forgiveness in mourning son

Just Posted

UBC Okanagan forward named to Canada West All-Rookie Team

Kelowna’s Jaeli Ibbetson averaged 13.8 points a game in her first year with the Heat

Future Olympians invited to UBC Okanagan for RBC Training Ground

Okanagan athletes aged 14 to 25 can test their skills in front of Olympic officials Feb. 29

Mental health disorders, suicide on the rise among Okanagan students

The survey was conducted by the McCreary Centre Society in 2018

UBC Okanagan researches health benefits of levitating blood

Floating human plasma helps researchers detect diseases like opioid addiction

Okanagan youth drink, smoke and have sex more than anywhere else in B.C.

The survey was conducted by the McCreary Centre Society in 2018

Swinging with the Stars: Team Crimson

Swinging with the Stars raises funds for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association

BREAKING: Protesters set up beside Vernon highway

The peaceful protest is in solidarty with Wet’suwet’en.

Okanagan researchers fighting to keep Canadian wine thriving

Throughout their growth, grapes must survive a wide range of diseases before being made into wine.

Exclusive: Pamela Anderson talks plans for waterfront Ladysmith property after 12-day marriage

Anderson says she can pay her own bills. Peters denies making comments suggesting she can’t

Suspect wanted in attempted robbery of Vernon senior

Police are searching for man behind attempted assault last month

Burger King breaks the mould with new advertising campaign

The company is known for irreverent ad campaigns

Maggie and Tim: B.C. residential school survivor turns to faith, forgiveness in mourning son

A young man’s tragic death and his mother’s survival through hardship

BREAKING: Protesters set up blockade on CP Rail tracks near Salmon Arm

Signs at protest site say in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en

RDOS hears concerns about 5G wireless technology

Potential safety concerns raised as communications technology expands

Most Read