Two Edmonton women charged with attempted murder in child abuse case

Edmonton police thank a tip from a babysitter for alerting them to this investigation

Edmonton police have charged two women with attempted murder in an abuse investigation involving five children under the age of 10.

After receiving a tip from a babysitter last month, police say they checked a house in the city and found the children in a “shocking environment and physical state.”

All of the kids needed medical attention, including two who were admitted to hospital.

Police say they arrested two women who are known to the children and who were responsible for their care.

The women, age 23 and 24, also face other charges including aggravated assault, abandonment of a child, unlawful confinement and criminal negligence.

Police say the children are recovering and are being looked after in loving environments with lots of support.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. father dies after accident at Richmond trampoline facility
Next story
SunRype now an official supplier to B.C. Games

Just Posted

SunRype now an official supplier to B.C. Games

Kelowna-based company named official supplier of healthy food and drinks by BC Games Society

Five candidates confirmed for Kelowna West byelection

B.C. Conservative jumps into the race at the last minute

Libertarian leader coming to Kelowna

Kelowna Libertarian candidate is holding a campaign kick-off event this Saturday for Kelowna West

Sexual assault trial for Peachland man nearly complete

Closing arguments in the case of a man alleged to have sexually touched sleeping women

Peachland deters cannabis retail shops from opening

Council gave third reading Tuesday, to prevent pot shops from opening

Scandia Jungle mini golf course reopening

Kelowna - Rutland Elementary students were the first ones to try the revamped course Tuesday

Two Edmonton women charged with attempted murder in child abuse case

Edmonton police thank a tip from a babysitter for alerting them to this investigation

TSB blames optical illusion for plane crash

TSB blames optical illusion and unsecured cargo for 2016 fatal plane crash near Prince George

The Movie Guy: The Oscars and new movies

Kelowna movie columnist Rick Davis takes a look at the movie scene in his weekly column

KIJHL rejects northern expansion

Travel costs influence vote against Quesnel addition

B.C. father dies after accident at Richmond trampoline facility

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit when he sustained serious injuries

Canadian comedy tour hits snowy Okanagan

Snowed In Comedy Tour is back with stops in Kelowna, Penticton, Big White, SilverStar and Vernon

Letter: I haven’t voted in four decades…until now

West Kelowna letter-writer says he has found the candidate for him in Kelowna West

RCMP say Needles, B.C. shooting a murder-suicide

Deaths shocked the small Arrow Lakes community at Christmas

Most Read