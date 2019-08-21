Two tired impromptu crews took a group selfie after extinguishing a blaze in the backcountry of Manning Park. - Photo submitted

Two families – including seven children – work hours to extinguish backcountry fire in Manning Park

Two families of hikers – including seven children – worked for hours to extinguish a fire in the remote backcountry of Manning Park.

According to Robyn Barker, spokesperson for Manning Park Resort, by the time park staff and a BC Wildfire helicopter arrived, the fire was out and the heroes had moved on.

The incident occurred August 16 near Flash Lake, an area where no camping or fires are permitted.

The father of the first group – which included two boys under the age of eight – saw smoke and decided to investigate after using an InReach GPS satellite to contact his co-workers and ask them to call in a report.

While the man expected to find some backpackers cooking their lunch, he came upon a fire of about five square metres.

“With a dry forest and a concern about an increase in the winds, the fire had the potential to expand quickly,” said Barker.

The husband, whom Baker named only as Rick, sent a second emergency message and began clearing brush and trees to remove fuel from the area.

His wife Andra started hauling water from a nearby lake and the young boys used sticks to pat down extinguished areas and threw small branches into the lake.

Two hours later another couple arrived, with five children, and joined in the effort.

They dumped an estimated 1,500 litres of water on the blaze.

Park manager Andy Boulé had fulsome praise for the quick thinking visitors.

“It is obvious by [their] actions that [they] love the park too and I am proud to have such great stewards and friends of Manning out there helping.”

According to Barker both families are being thanked with a free stay in the park’s new premium cabins and the choice of boat rentals or ski lift tickets.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
On the Lawn lawn bowling tournament raises over $28,000 for Kelowna-based charity

Just Posted

On the Lawn lawn bowling tournament raises over $28,000 for Kelowna-based charity

On the Lawn has raised over $100,000 for Elevation Outdoors in the past five years

Kelowna man arrested after allegedly setting blaze near Fire Department

The man was allegedly seen lighting bushes on fire near the Kelowna Fire Department

Kelowna mothers to share grief, spread awareness for Overdose Day

Moms Stop the Harm is hosting an event for International Overdose Awareness Day in Kerry Park

Latino-American rock ‘n’ roll band The Mavericks coming to Kelowna

Kelowna is the only B.C. stop on the band’s worldwide tour

UBC Okanagan Heat score 10 goals in pre-season double-header

Two exhibition wins in the U.S. to start the year for the mens Heat squad

VIDEO: Could we BE any more excited? ‘Friends’ fans go crazy for merch

Movie theatres will show select episodes to mark the NBC series’ 25th anniversary

Penticton man sentenced in non-fatal 2017 shooting

Elkena Michael Knauff sentenced to seven and a half months in jail

Two families – including seven children – work hours to extinguish backcountry fire in Manning Park

Two families of hikers - including seven children - worked for hours… Continue reading

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Kamloops RCMP locate and arrest man who fled from police

The 22-year-old male was wanted in relation to a domestic violence investigation

Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Lucky new owners picked up their pets from Maple Ridge branch on Aug. 20

EDITORIAL: The best or the least worst

Negative messaging abandons the quest for the best and instead asks voters to choose the least worst

COLUMN: Much to enjoy at Ryga Arts Festival

As I learn about George Ryga and his contributions, it is clear why this festival carries his name

Most Read