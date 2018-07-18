Two fires caused by lightning at Big White last night

The fires are currently being contained

Two fires started last night near Big White, both were caused by the lightning storm.

At Kallis Creek six firefighters are on scene, along with air tankers to contain the 0.4 hectare fire.

On Okanagan Falls Forestry Services Road the fire is now considered contained, with no further growth suspected due to weather and local firefighters efforts. Three firefighters are still on scene responding to the 0.1 hectare along with a helicopter.

You may continue to see smoke in the area.

We will update with more information as it comes available.

