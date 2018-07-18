Two fires caused by lightning at Big White last night

The fires are currently being contained

photo by Paul Sulyma on Facebook

Two fires started last night near Big White, both were caused by the lightning storm.

At Kallis Creek six firefighters are on scene, along with air tankers to contain the 0.4 hectare fire.

On Okanagan Falls Forestry Services Road the fire is now considered contained, with no further growth suspected due to weather and local firefighters efforts. Three firefighters are still on scene responding to the 0.1 hectare along with a helicopter.

Related: UPDATE: Crews battle wildfire near Big White Road

You may continue to see smoke in the area.

We will update with more information as it comes available.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three fires sparked in Peachland overnight
Next story
Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Just Posted

Two fires caused by lightning at Big White last night

The fires are currently being contained

Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Up-to-date information on blazes happening the Kamloops Wildfire Centre

Three fires sparked in Peachland overnight

BC Wildfire working on scene

UPDATED: Traffic between Peachland and Summerland now getting through slowly on Highway 97

Motorists may use an alternate route via Highway 97C, Highway 5A and Highway 3

Blasting set to start in West Kelowna’s Tallus Ridge neighbourhood

Blasting being done to prepare for 10th and 11th phases of development

Neighbours jump into action after grass fire ignites 10 feet from Kelowna home

Multiple fire halls responded to a grass fire on the 800 block of Mount Royal Drive.

Hockey trip fraudster receives house arrest

Man duped 16 families with Okanagan Elite Hockey Association out of over $100,000

Four wild fires still burning near Keremeos

One fire was extinguished and another reported after lightning came through area

‘Amazing Race Canada’ competitors face B.C. challenge

They drove Corvettes, mastered falconry basics, and ate blueberry pie in the Cowichan Valley

Installers to battle Team B.C.

Exhibition men’s fastball Saturday in Vernon

Grizzly bear jumps in river, chases B.C. kayaker

The bear got a bit too close for comfort along the Elaho River near Squamish

Parks Canada looks to shine light on cloudy future for historic sites

A plan is in place to produce 10-year plans designed to turn around sagging attendance figures

B.C. poet shines a bright light on struggle with homelessness

Book launch for John La Greca’s Homeless Memorial is at Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo July 21.

Ontario police say attack on Muslim man was motivated by hate

Two men, aged 27 and 19, have been charged with assault in the incident

Most Read